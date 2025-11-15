HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Wells Fargo & Company Analyst Says

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $412.00 to $431.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 8.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HCA. Raymond James Financial set a $525.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $495.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $445.00 to $494.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $475.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $474.53.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $472.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $107.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $433.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $396.06. HCA Healthcare has a 52 week low of $289.98 and a 52 week high of $480.00.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $1.32. The business had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.55 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 792.25% and a net margin of 8.53%.HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.90 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 27.000-28.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 24.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.84, for a total transaction of $1,606,670.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 31,503 shares in the company, valued at $13,194,716.52. The trade was a 10.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael R. Mcalevey sold 3,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.79, for a total value of $1,843,990.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,105.73. The trade was a 52.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sovran Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 3.9% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

