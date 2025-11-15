Pinnbrook Capital Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in Spotify Technology $SPOT

Pinnbrook Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 96.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,094 shares during the quarter. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $6,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $322,000. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 110.9% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 3,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 959,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,802,000 after buying an additional 13,458 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 36.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on SPOT. Citigroup boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $715.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $800.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Argus started coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Monday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $845.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $740.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $758.86.

Spotify Technology Trading Down 1.7%

NYSE:SPOT opened at $634.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.78, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.67. Spotify Technology has a 12 month low of $443.21 and a 12 month high of $785.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $679.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $683.57.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $1.96. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 8.46%.The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Spotify Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

