American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Price Target Raised to $35.00

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Free Report) had its target price increased by Truist Financial from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on American Public Education from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of American Public Education from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital set a $38.00 price objective on shares of American Public Education and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Griffin Securities set a $37.00 target price on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of American Public Education to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Public Education presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.57.

American Public Education Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of American Public Education stock opened at $34.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $621.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.76 and its 200 day moving average is $31.38. American Public Education has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $39.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $163.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.02 million. American Public Education had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.82%. American Public Education has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.320-0.450 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American Public Education will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Public Education by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,086,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,893,000 after purchasing an additional 17,902 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in American Public Education by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 832,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,840,000 after buying an additional 6,807 shares during the period. No Street GP LP bought a new position in American Public Education in the 3rd quarter worth $32,365,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in American Public Education by 124.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 668,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,342,000 after buying an additional 370,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in American Public Education by 8.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 612,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,159,000 after acquiring an additional 49,008 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce.

