Olympiad Research LP Has $220,000 Position in Illumina, Inc. $ILMN

Olympiad Research LP cut its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 50.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,308 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 2,344 shares during the quarter. Olympiad Research LP’s holdings in Illumina were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Corvex Management LP increased its position in Illumina by 125.2% during the first quarter. Corvex Management LP now owns 3,829,608 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $303,841,000 after buying an additional 2,129,449 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 361.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,121,585 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $165,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,093 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 11,714.9% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,161,882 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $92,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,048 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,960,385 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $155,537,000 after purchasing an additional 667,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its position in Illumina by 115.1% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,149,408 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $109,665,000 after purchasing an additional 614,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Insider Activity at Illumina

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $122.13 per share, for a total transaction of $61,065.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 12,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,433.99. This trade represents a 4.16% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Stock Performance

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $120.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.70 and a twelve month high of $153.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.86.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 29.36%.The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Illumina has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.650-4.750 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on ILMN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on Illumina from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Daiwa America downgraded Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Illumina

Illumina Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.