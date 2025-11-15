OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Has $347,000 Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. $SWKS

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 14.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,658 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 809 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,207,643 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $909,714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444,747 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,141,659 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $267,675,000 after purchasing an additional 979,962 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth $67,841,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 89.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,197,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $76,416,000 after buying an additional 565,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 8.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,507,074 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $355,922,000 after buying an additional 408,577 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SWKS. UBS Group decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $65.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.18.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $66.60 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.93 and a twelve month high of $95.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.04 and its 200-day moving average is $73.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.23. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Skyworks Solutions has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.51%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

