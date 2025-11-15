Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) Issues Earnings Results

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of C$15.67 million for the quarter. Diversified Royalty had a net margin of 49.25% and a return on equity of 11.46%.
Diversified Royalty Trading Down 3.5%
Shares of DIV stock opened at C$3.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$610.80 million, a PE ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.92. Diversified Royalty has a 52-week low of C$2.50 and a 52-week high of C$3.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$3.59 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.70, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 4.28.
Diversified Royalty Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a $0.0229 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.6%. Diversified Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.53%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Analysis on Diversified Royalty
About Diversified Royalty
Diversified Royalty Corp is a multi-royalty company. It is engaged in the business of acquiring royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. As a part of the investment strategy, the firm always purchases trademarks of the companies it is going to acquire. The company gives its partners the benefit of full operational control of their business, participation in the growth of their company, and tax deductibility on royal payments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Diversified Royalty
- Asset Allocation Strategies in Volatile Markets
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/10 – 11/14
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Are These 3 Oversold Tech Giants Ready to Rebound?
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- If You Wait for the Dip, Micron Technology Could Leave You Behind
Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.