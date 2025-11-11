Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $979,000 Holdings in AppLovin Corporation $APP

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 188.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in AppLovin by 146.5% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in AppLovin in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on APP shares. Weiss Ratings raised AppLovin from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Research cut shares of AppLovin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Oppenheimer set a $740.00 target price on shares of AppLovin in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of AppLovin from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of AppLovin from $740.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $659.64.

In other AppLovin news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.04, for a total value of $37,893,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,620,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,103,147,536.16. This represents a 3.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Herald Y. Chen sold 200,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.49, for a total value of $86,498,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 181,929 shares in the company, valued at $78,682,473.21. The trade was a 52.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 834,138 shares of company stock valued at $365,068,695 over the last quarter. 13.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

APP opened at $651.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $220.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.04, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $608.32 and its 200-day moving average is $455.99. AppLovin Corporation has a 1-year low of $200.50 and a 1-year high of $745.61.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.11. AppLovin had a net margin of 51.27% and a return on equity of 258.49%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. AppLovin has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

