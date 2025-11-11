Kenvue Inc. $KVUE Stake Lifted by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 115.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,245 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kenvue during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Kenvue by 266.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kenvue during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Kenvue in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in shares of Kenvue by 378.5% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

KVUE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down from $26.00) on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI set a $18.00 price target on Kenvue in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised Kenvue from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Redburn Partners set a $22.00 price target on Kenvue in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Johnson Rice reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kenvue in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.23.

KVUE opened at $16.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $32.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.69 and its 200-day moving average is $20.22. Kenvue Inc. has a one year low of $14.02 and a one year high of $25.17.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 9.55%.The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Kenvue’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Kenvue has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.050 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. Kenvue’s payout ratio is currently 110.67%.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

