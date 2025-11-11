Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Has $5.80 Million Stock Holdings in Danaher Corporation $DHR

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lowered its holdings in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,361 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,305 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at $833,941,000. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 56.2% in the second quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 4,965,646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $980,914,000 after buying an additional 1,787,522 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Danaher by 44.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,708,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $965,259,000 after buying an additional 1,450,703 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Danaher by 290.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,441,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $295,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,617 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,828,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $784,745,000 after acquiring an additional 722,636 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $226.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Rothschild & Co Redburn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (down from $245.00) on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $220.00 price objective on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.39.

Shares of DHR opened at $211.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $149.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.54, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $204.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.51. Danaher Corporation has a 52-week low of $171.00 and a 52-week high of $258.23.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.17. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 14.44%.The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS. Analysts predict that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 26.39%.

In other news, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total transaction of $586,324.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 20,751 shares in the company, valued at $4,379,706.06. The trade was a 11.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

