Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 311 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Montag A & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,728 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $8,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,665,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,178,258,000 after buying an additional 453,335 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,219,974 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,090,027,000 after acquiring an additional 71,794 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,631,281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,798,465,000 after acquiring an additional 11,988 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 15.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,499,052 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,732,975,000 after acquiring an additional 457,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth about $1,715,899,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $576.20 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $473.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $501.59. The stock has a market cap of $206.55 billion, a PE ratio of 76.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.62. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $425.00 and a 12 month high of $616.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.41. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $450.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $655.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho set a $575.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $608.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ISRG

Insider Activity

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 7,562 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.43, for a total transaction of $4,147,227.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,595.79. The trade was a 95.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Fredrik Widman sold 2,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $1,136,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 473 shares in the company, valued at $260,150. This trade represents a 81.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,078 shares of company stock valued at $51,445,892. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.