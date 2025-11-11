Ibex Wealth Advisors Buys New Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,097 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth $10,067,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in Oracle by 142.8% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 111,539 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $24,386,000 after purchasing an additional 65,592 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Oracle by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 317,324 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $69,376,000 after buying an additional 106,615 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 6,852 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth about $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Up 0.7%

NYSE ORCL opened at $241.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The company has a market cap of $687.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.79, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $279.62 and a 200-day moving average of $232.02. Oracle Corporation has a 1-year low of $118.86 and a 1-year high of $345.72.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.Oracle’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, Director William G. Parrett sold 11,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $3,519,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,435,784. This trade represents a 39.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $11,065,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 154,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,610,859.20. The trade was a 20.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 204,254 shares of company stock worth $60,227,807. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ORCL. Weiss Ratings raised Oracle from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $342.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.69.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

