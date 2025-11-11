Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG Shares Sold by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,445 shares during the quarter. Booking makes up approximately 4.7% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.49% of Booking worth $919,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 1.6% in the first quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Booking by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $4,958.40 on Tuesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $4,096.23 and a 52-week high of $5,839.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5,298.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5,413.19. The company has a market capitalization of $159.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.34.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $99.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $95.56 by $3.94. The company had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 134.86% and a net margin of 19.37%.Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $83.39 earnings per share. Booking has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $9.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Booking’s payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BKNG. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5,750.00 target price (up previously from $5,077.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Booking from $5,640.00 to $6,050.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush set a $6,000.00 price target on shares of Booking and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6,121.23.

In other news, Director Vanessa Ames Wittman sold 15 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,291.98, for a total value of $79,379.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,873,729.36. This trade represents a 2.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry Quinlan sold 64 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,511.80, for a total value of $352,755.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,045.80. The trade was a 32.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 3,437 shares of company stock worth $18,460,963 in the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

