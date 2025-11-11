Nwam LLC Sells 1,123 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Nwam LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,048 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 107 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the second quarter worth $29,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Tesla by 270.0% during the second quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 111 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its stake in Tesla by 44.7% in the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock opened at $445.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.82, a PEG ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.25 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $423.19 and its 200-day moving average is $357.59.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $28.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.98 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 5.51%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $7,275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 47,600 shares in the company, valued at $17,314,500. The trade was a 29.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.68, for a total transaction of $25,360,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 637,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,260,263.08. This represents a 8.61% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 202,606 shares of company stock valued at $75,588,902. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $510.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Tesla from $490.00 to $482.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and eleven have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $391.08.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

