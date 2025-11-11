Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Takes $209,000 Position in Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth $219,110,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 747.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,034,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,089 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 232.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,124,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,007 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth $112,154,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 637.1% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,567,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,578,000 after buying an additional 1,354,912 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

NYSE JCI opened at $122.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $68.03 and a 1 year high of $123.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.36.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 9.53%.The company had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.550-4.55 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.830-0.83 EPS. Analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 31.43%.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $149,395.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 139,459 shares in the company, valued at $14,651,562.54. The trade was a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 5,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.73, for a total transaction of $625,604.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 25,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,778.65. This represents a 19.14% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 17,839 shares of company stock valued at $2,056,315 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $101.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.72.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

