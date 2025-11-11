DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DKNG. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on DraftKings from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price target (up from $51.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Friday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $59.00 to $48.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Twenty-six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DraftKings presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.66.

DraftKings Price Performance

DKNG stock opened at $30.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. DraftKings has a 1 year low of $26.23 and a 1 year high of $53.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.53 and a 200 day moving average of $39.45. The company has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.58, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.86.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.27). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 4.90% and a negative return on equity of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. DraftKings has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DraftKings will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other DraftKings news, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 4,861 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total value of $210,043.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,129.81. This trade represents a 76.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 105,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $5,000,092.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 512,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,262,013.97. This represents a 17.09% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 342,777 shares of company stock valued at $14,328,924 in the last quarter. Insiders own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DraftKings

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Abbot Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in DraftKings in the 3rd quarter worth about $693,000. Waddell & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 42.2% in the third quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 30.3% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 25.0% during the third quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 26,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in DraftKings by 276.7% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 23,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 16,938 shares during the period. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DraftKings

(Get Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Featured Stories

