Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target Raised to C$240.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$225.00 to C$240.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$202.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$236.00 to C$239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$135.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Friday, August 8th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$216.00 to C$234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$181.00 to C$197.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$213.80.

Get Bombardier Inc. Class B alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on BBD.B

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Trading Up 1.8%

About Bombardier, Inc. Class B

Shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock opened at C$199.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.20, a PEG ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.41. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a twelve month low of C$71.79 and a twelve month high of C$204.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$185.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$148.61.

(Get Free Report)

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.