Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. $ZI

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 309.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,377 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZI. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,933,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 1,632.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,407,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,674,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095,746 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 2,528.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,159,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,847 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter valued at $26,599,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 250.0% in the first quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,625,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,250,000 after buying an additional 1,875,000 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ZI opened at $10.58 on Tuesday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $13.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 352.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. KeyCorp restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.31.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

