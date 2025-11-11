MRC Global Inc. $MRC Shares Bought by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Free Report) by 125.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 39,582 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned 0.08% of MRC Global worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the first quarter worth $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MRC Global by 24.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in MRC Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of MRC Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research raised MRC Global to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Susquehanna cut shares of MRC Global from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of MRC Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of MRC Global from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of MRC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

MRC Global Stock Performance

NYSE:MRC opened at $13.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -57.40 and a beta of 1.63. MRC Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.23 and a fifty-two week high of $15.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.65.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 11.81% and a negative net margin of 0.10%.The company had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components; and valve modification services, including valve control extensions, welding, hydrotesting, painting, coating, x-raying, and actuation assembly.

