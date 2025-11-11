Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $1.19 Million Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,598 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 5.6% in the second quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC now owns 39,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 18.1% during the second quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 13.3% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 12.9% during the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $219.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Analog Devices from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.89.

Shares of ADI opened at $232.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.68. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.65 and a 1-year high of $258.13. The company has a market cap of $114.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.18, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.02%.

In other news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 12,500 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total transaction of $3,078,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 63,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,525,570. The trade was a 16.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.21, for a total value of $719,406.25. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 142,571 shares in the company, valued at $32,821,269.91. The trade was a 2.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,240 shares of company stock valued at $15,301,891. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

