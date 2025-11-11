Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Shares Acquired by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,952 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2,311.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3,057.1% in the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 75.0% in the first quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 185.3% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.28, for a total value of $3,767,904.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,714,505 shares in the company, valued at $384,529,181.40. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,868 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total value of $648,196.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 9,033 shares in the company, valued at $2,041,548.33. This represents a 24.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 264,118 shares of company stock valued at $44,448,619. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $243.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $200.97 and a 200 day moving average of $160.39. The firm has a market cap of $397.21 billion, a PE ratio of 140.22, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.93. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $76.48 and a one year high of $267.08.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. Robert W. Baird set a $300.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.26.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

