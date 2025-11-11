Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 741 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 26.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 248.4% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $626.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $612.39 and a 200-day moving average of $578.81. The company has a market cap of $779.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $442.80 and a one year high of $634.13.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

