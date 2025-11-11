Susquehanna Issues Positive Forecast for Western Union (NYSE:WU) Stock Price

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Susquehanna from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Western Union from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Western Union from $10.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Western Union from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Western Union from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays set a $8.00 price objective on Western Union and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $8.70.

Western Union Price Performance

NYSE:WU opened at $8.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Western Union has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $11.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 3.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.61.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. Western Union had a return on equity of 60.85% and a net margin of 18.80%.The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Western Union’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Western Union has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.650-1.750 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Western Union will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.05%.

Insider Transactions at Western Union

In other Western Union news, CFO Matthew Cagwin bought 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.36 per share, with a total value of $146,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 225,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,107.96. This trade represents a 8.41% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Devin Mcgranahan purchased 176,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.49 per share, with a total value of $1,498,230.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 913,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,752,431.25. This represents a 23.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Western Union

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WU. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Western Union by 0.7% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 186,822 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Western Union by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 405,839 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Western Union by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 64,248 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Michels Family Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Western Union by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Michels Family Financial LLC now owns 46,722 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Western Union by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 75,479 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

