NewJersey Resources Corporation $NJR Stock Position Raised by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in NewJersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in NewJersey Resources were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in NewJersey Resources by 2.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 232,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,403,000 after buying an additional 4,770 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NewJersey Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $298,000. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of NewJersey Resources by 605.0% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 46,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 40,220 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NewJersey Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,834,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in NewJersey Resources by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 49,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

NewJersey Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NJR opened at $45.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.67. NewJersey Resources Corporation has a 1 year low of $43.46 and a 1 year high of $51.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.28.

NewJersey Resources Announces Dividend

NewJersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter. NewJersey Resources had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 19.64%.The firm had revenue of $912.32 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NewJersey Resources Corporation will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. NewJersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on NJR shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NewJersey Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised NewJersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up from $49.00) on shares of NewJersey Resources in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.43.

About NewJersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

