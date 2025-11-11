Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Increases Holdings in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,131 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.1% during the first quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 222,747 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $21,983,000 after buying an additional 16,781 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,220,599,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 8,744.0% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 320,329 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,724,000 after purchasing an additional 316,707 shares in the last quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $24,373,000. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lifted its position in Walt Disney by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 502,961 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $62,372,000 after buying an additional 60,353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.90.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $112.17 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $80.10 and a 1-year high of $124.69. The company has a market cap of $201.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.15.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

