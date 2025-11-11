Savant Capital LLC Has $2.36 Million Position in The New York Times Company $NYT

Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 86.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in New York Times were worth $2,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NYT. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in New York Times by 4,591.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of New York Times by 690.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Times in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in New York Times by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in New York Times by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jacqueline M. Welch sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $330,220.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 14,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,778.80. This trade represents a 27.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

New York Times stock opened at $62.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.39 and a 200-day moving average of $56.20. The New York Times Company has a 1 year low of $44.83 and a 1 year high of $62.76.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $700.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.01 million. New York Times had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 19.55%. New York Times’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 8th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. New York Times’s payout ratio is 35.12%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NYT. Guggenheim lifted their target price on New York Times from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group set a $62.00 price objective on New York Times in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of New York Times in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of New York Times in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of New York Times from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.17.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

