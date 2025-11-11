Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases Shares of 13,340 Entergy Corporation $ETR

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Entergy by 21.0% in the second quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 2nd quarter valued at $22,537,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Family Office LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Entergy by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 87,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,267,000 after buying an additional 4,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $97.16 on Tuesday. Entergy Corporation has a twelve month low of $73.15 and a twelve month high of $98.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $43.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.24 and its 200 day moving average is $87.79.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter. Entergy had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 11.53%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.21%.

In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 5,136 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total transaction of $495,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 7,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,253.50. This trade represents a 39.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anastasia Minor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total value of $481,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 10,122 shares in the company, valued at $975,659.58. The trade was a 33.06% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 10,324 shares of company stock valued at $994,902 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $93.00 price target on Entergy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Scotiabank set a $105.00 target price on shares of Entergy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Entergy and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.37.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

