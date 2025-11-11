Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys Shares of 22,543 HSBC Holdings plc $HSBC

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in HSBC by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of HSBC by 24.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of HSBC by 22.1% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 95,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,500,000 after buying an additional 17,321 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC in the 1st quarter valued at $409,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in HSBC by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 58,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the period. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HSBC. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of HSBC from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of HSBC from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Shares of HSBC opened at $72.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.64. HSBC Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $44.40 and a twelve month high of $72.41.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $17.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. HSBC had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 12.85%. Equities analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. This is a positive change from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.68%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

