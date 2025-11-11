82,752 Shares in Cenovus Energy Inc $CVE Bought by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 82,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Cenovus Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 190.1% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 5,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 3,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 10.0% during the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Cenovus Energy Price Performance

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock opened at $17.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.19. Cenovus Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $10.23 and a twelve month high of $18.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Cenovus Energy Announces Dividend

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CVE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.51 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 5.18%.Cenovus Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVE shares. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CVE

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.