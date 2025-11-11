Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,000 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for 1.1% of Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMD. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2,311.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.3% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3,057.1% in the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 75.0% during the first quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 185.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. KGI Securities set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $648,196.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 9,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,041,548.33. This trade represents a 24.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total value of $371,272.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 311,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,416,785.98. The trade was a 0.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 264,118 shares of company stock valued at $44,448,619 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $243.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.39. The stock has a market cap of $397.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.22, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.48 and a 12 month high of $267.08.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

