Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 3,501 Shares of W.P. Carey Inc. $WPC

Penserra Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,501 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in W.P. Carey were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.P. Carey by 100.8% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in W.P. Carey during the first quarter valued at $37,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.P. Carey in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of W.P. Carey by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of W.P. Carey in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WPC. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of W.P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on W.P. Carey from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on W.P. Carey from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on W.P. Carey from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on W.P. Carey from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.89.

WPC opened at $66.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.73. W.P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $52.91 and a one year high of $69.79. The stock has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.46, a P/E/G ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.80.

W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $431.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.44 million. W.P. Carey had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 21.75%.W.P. Carey’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. W.P. Carey has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.930-4.990 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that W.P. Carey Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.5%. This is a boost from W.P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. W.P. Carey’s payout ratio is 220.61%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

