65,292 Shares in Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. $TFPM Acquired by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 65,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $779,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the first quarter worth $1,124,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at $239,000. Prospect Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 3.4% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 513,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,813,000 after acquiring an additional 16,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Trading Up 4.2%

NYSE TFPM opened at $29.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $33.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.47. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of -0.18.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Triple Flag Precious Metals ( NYSE:TFPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $93.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.46 million. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a net margin of 59.43% and a return on equity of 9.56%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.0575 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TFPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Triple Flag Precious Metals from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Triple Flag Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Triple Flag Precious Metals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Profile

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals, streams, royalties and other mineral interests in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Honduras, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and internationally.

