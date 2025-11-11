Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Grows Stake in SBA Communications Corporation $SBAC

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,506 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 40.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,973,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,314,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,541 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 15.5% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,485,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,866,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,009 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $152,973,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in SBA Communications by 394.0% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 402,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,497,000 after purchasing an additional 320,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 1,069.4% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 326,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,871,000 after purchasing an additional 298,738 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities set a $280.00 target price on shares of SBA Communications and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $252.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $265.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.50.

SBA Communications Trading Up 1.0%

SBA Communications stock opened at $199.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $194.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.87. SBA Communications Corporation has a 12-month low of $185.45 and a 12-month high of $245.16. The stock has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $732.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.65 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 31.19% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.32 EPS. SBA Communications has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that SBA Communications Corporation will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 57.89%.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Featured Stories

