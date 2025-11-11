Penserra Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. $TRTX

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,228 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of TPG RE Finance Trust worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 38.8% during the first quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 7,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 473.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 151.2% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 5,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRTX opened at $8.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $701.60 million, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 166.64, a current ratio of 166.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.95 and its 200-day moving average is $8.45. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.47 and a 12-month high of $9.85.

TPG RE Finance Trust ( NYSE:TRTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 6th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. TPG RE Finance Trust had a net margin of 20.46% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $40.06 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

TPG RE Finance Trust announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.69%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TRTX shares. Zacks Research raised shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.75.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, self storage, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

