Metis Global Partners LLC Sells 389 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. $WST

Metis Global Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 12.1% during the second quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 1,967 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter valued at $400,000. Brooktree Capital Management increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 4,925 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,559 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

WST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Cowen started coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.20.

WST stock opened at $275.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $266.96 and a 200 day moving average of $240.41. The firm has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a PE ratio of 40.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.08. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.43 and a twelve month high of $348.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.29. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 16.29%.The firm had revenue of $804.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. West Pharmaceutical Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.060-7.110 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

