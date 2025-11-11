Metis Global Partners LLC Sells 673 Shares of Avery Dennison Corporation $AVY

Metis Global Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. grew its position in Avery Dennison by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 13,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 0.5% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in Avery Dennison by 5.6% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Avery Dennison by 3.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AVY shares. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on Avery Dennison from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $204.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.55.

Avery Dennison Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE:AVY opened at $173.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.99. Avery Dennison Corporation has a twelve month low of $156.23 and a twelve month high of $207.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.13.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.05. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 33.67%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Avery Dennison has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Corporation will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 42.78%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

