Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. $BHR

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. (NYSE:BHR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 512,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.76% of BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS during the first quarter worth $25,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 7,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BHR opened at $2.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.46. BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.27.

BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS (NYSE:BHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.08). BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $143.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.62 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.4%. BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS’s payout ratio is -22.99%.

BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

