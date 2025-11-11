Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in ATI Inc. $ATI

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ATI during the first quarter valued at $44,867,000. Senator Investment Group LP lifted its stake in ATI by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,212,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,086,000 after acquiring an additional 493,944 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in ATI during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,807,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ATI by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,262,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,701,000 after acquiring an additional 316,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ATI by 35.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,132,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,913,000 after acquiring an additional 296,634 shares during the period.

ATI Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of ATI stock opened at $98.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.32. ATI Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.23 and a 12-month high of $103.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. ATI had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 9.71%.The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. ATI has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.150-3.21 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.840-0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ATI Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of ATI from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of ATI in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of ATI from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of ATI to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of ATI in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Timothy J. Harris sold 10,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $1,012,866.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 129,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,483,047.59. This trade represents a 7.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kimberly A. Fields sold 21,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.03, for a total transaction of $1,735,262.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 223,821 shares in the company, valued at $18,360,036.63. This represents a 8.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 89,103 shares of company stock valued at $7,431,946 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About ATI

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

