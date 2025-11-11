FY2026 Earnings Forecast for LUCK Issued By Noble Financial

Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Noble Financial upped their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment in a research note issued on Thursday, November 6th. Noble Financial analyst M. Kupinski now expects that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Lucky Strike Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $0.43 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Lucky Strike Entertainment’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Lucky Strike Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.80% and a negative return on equity of 23.31%. The firm had revenue of $257.82 million during the quarter.

LUCK has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Lucky Strike Entertainment from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Lucky Strike Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.67.

Lucky Strike Entertainment Price Performance

LUCK opened at $7.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.87 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.55. Lucky Strike Entertainment has a one year low of $7.66 and a one year high of $13.25.

Institutional Trading of Lucky Strike Entertainment

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Lucky Strike Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,774,000. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lucky Strike Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,143,000. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment during the second quarter worth $5,785,000. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment during the second quarter worth $2,985,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,661,000. 68.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Lev Ekster bought 2,505 shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $25,024.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president owned 71,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,282. This represents a 3.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 6,779 shares of company stock valued at $64,272 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Lucky Strike Entertainment Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Lucky Strike Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently -57.89%.

About Lucky Strike Entertainment

Lucky Strike Entertainment Corp. engages in operating bowling centers. It offers entertainment concepts with lounge seating, arcades, food and beverage offerings, and hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. The company was founded by Thomas F.

