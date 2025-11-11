Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $1.11 Million Holdings in Light & Wonder, Inc. $LNW

Penserra Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Light & Wonder were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Light & Wonder by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in Light & Wonder by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Light & Wonder by 198.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Light & Wonder by 6.3% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Light & Wonder by 18.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Light & Wonder Stock Up 10.6%

LNW stock opened at $89.09 on Tuesday. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.56 and a fifty-two week high of $113.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.54.

Light & Wonder ( NASDAQ:LNW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.36. Light & Wonder had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 71.17%. The company had revenue of $841.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Light & Wonder’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Light & Wonder news, Director Timothy Throsby bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $89.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,787,400.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 42,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,760,868.34. This trade represents a 90.57% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Light & Wonder in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Macquarie cut their price target on Light & Wonder from $122.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Light & Wonder from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Light & Wonder from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.14.

Light & Wonder, Inc is a cross-platform global games company, which engages in the development of content and digital markets. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment includes the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of portfolio of gaming products and services.

