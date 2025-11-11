Penserra Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. $FBRT

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 94,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,516 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Franklin BSP Realty Trust worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 24.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 714,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,103,000 after buying an additional 139,417 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 9.7% in the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 331,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after buying an additional 29,376 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 413,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after buying an additional 16,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 133,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 40,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.87% of the company’s stock.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:FBRT opened at $9.82 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.90 and its 200 day moving average is $10.96. The firm has a market cap of $800.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 81.24 and a current ratio of 81.24. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.79 and a 52-week high of $13.58.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 177.50%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jones Trading decreased their price objective on Franklin BSP Realty Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franklin BSP Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.67.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Company Profile

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

