Metis Global Partners LLC Sells 929 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ALNY

Metis Global Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 929 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALNY. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $42,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 77.7% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $441.70 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $458.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $379.32. The stock has a market cap of $58.35 billion, a PE ratio of -178.83 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.87 and a 12 month high of $495.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $1.51. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 12.96% and a negative return on equity of 273.52%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.37 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 149.3% on a year-over-year basis. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALNY. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $504.00 to $566.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $527.00 to $583.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $489.00 target price (up previously from $449.00) on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $478.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 3,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.05, for a total value of $1,727,283.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 54,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,434,206.60. The trade was a 6.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Bonney sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $5,062,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 16,804 shares in the company, valued at $7,561,800. The trade was a 40.10% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,144 shares of company stock valued at $44,160,261. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

