Kraft Heinz Company $KHC Shares Sold by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,997 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KHC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 12.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,980,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,277,000 after acquiring an additional 11,472,071 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4,390.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,444,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,523,000 after purchasing an additional 7,278,295 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth $61,110,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 22.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 10,480,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,722 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 24.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,460,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,022 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on Kraft Heinz from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $26.58.

Shares of KHC opened at $24.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.16. Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $23.70 and a one year high of $33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.71.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 17.35% and a positive return on equity of 7.26%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is -42.90%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

