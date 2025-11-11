Western Digital Corporation $WDC Shares Acquired by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,079 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,593 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Western Digital by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,938,495 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,736,003,000 after buying an additional 478,728 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 130.0% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 5,029,359 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $203,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842,822 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 1.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,449,811 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $139,476,000 after acquiring an additional 52,140 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 107.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,369,331 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $136,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,481 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,933,278 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $118,574,000 after acquiring an additional 216,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on WDC. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $105.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on Western Digital from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Western Digital from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Western Digital to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Digital

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 3,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total value of $239,148.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 31,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,388,460.80. This represents a 9.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vidyadhara K. Gubbi sold 11,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total value of $1,024,159.47. Following the transaction, the insider owned 151,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,687,602.84. This trade represents a 6.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,783 shares of company stock worth $6,639,843. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $174.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Western Digital Corporation has a one year low of $28.83 and a one year high of $176.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.38. The company has a market capitalization of $59.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.81.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 7th. The data storage provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Western Digital had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 14.13%.The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Western Digital Corporation will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This is a positive change from Western Digital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. Western Digital’s payout ratio is presently 7.28%.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

