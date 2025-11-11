Metis Global Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. $AIG

Metis Global Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,595 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in American International Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management grew its position in American International Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 3,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in American International Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 17,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 4,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on American International Group from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of American International Group from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $99.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.93.

American International Group Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $76.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.73. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $69.24 and a one year high of $88.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.63. American International Group had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

