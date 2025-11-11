Penserra Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Ready Capital Corp $RC

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC – Free Report) by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,477 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of Ready Capital worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ready Capital by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,450,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,285,000 after purchasing an additional 84,131 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ready Capital by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,618,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,417,000 after buying an additional 502,162 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,276,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,588,000 after acquiring an additional 10,134 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,235,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Ready Capital by 14.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,338,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,813,000 after acquiring an additional 172,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Ready Capital from $3.75 to $3.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Zacks Research upgraded Ready Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Ready Capital from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Ready Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $5.30.

Ready Capital Stock Down 8.5%

Ready Capital stock opened at $2.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $442.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.45. Ready Capital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $7.64.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of ($9.77) million during the quarter. Ready Capital had a negative return on equity of 7.02% and a negative net margin of 47.30%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ready Capital Corp will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Ready Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is presently -26.18%.

About Ready Capital

(Free Report)

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.