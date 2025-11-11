Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $1.06 Million Holdings in Kohl’s Corporation $KSS

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 124.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,259 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Kohl’s worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 161.8% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Kohl’s by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kohl's Stock Up 5.6%

Kohl’s stock opened at $17.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.26 and its 200-day moving average is $12.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.78. Kohl’s Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $6.04 and a fifty-two week high of $21.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 4.62%. Kohl’s’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Kohl’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.500-0.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Corporation will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

KSS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. BTIG Research began coverage on Kohl’s in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Kohl’s from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kohl’s from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Kohl's Profile

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

