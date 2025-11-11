Metis Global Partners LLC Buys 1,410 Shares of Cameco Corporation $CCJ

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cameco in the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 28.8% in the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 13,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cameco by 2.5% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 41,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in Cameco during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Cameco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Cameco alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Cameco in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Cameco in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cameco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.04.

Cameco Stock Up 2.1%

NYSE CCJ opened at $94.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Cameco Corporation has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $110.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.30 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.99.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $313.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.72 million. Cameco had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The company’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Cameco has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cameco Corporation will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Cameco Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This is an increase from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 25.0%. Cameco’s payout ratio is 13.95%.

Cameco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.