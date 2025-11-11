Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,369 Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. $ARR

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,369 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of ARMOUR Residential REIT worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 32.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,983,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,070 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 17,311.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,019,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008,287 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,698,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,045,000 after buying an additional 69,618 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 165.8% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 930,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,917,000 after buying an additional 580,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 38.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 807,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,800,000 after buying an additional 222,923 shares during the period. 54.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on ARR. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ARMOUR Residential REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:ARR opened at $16.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 419.50 and a beta of 1.44. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.18 and a twelve month high of $19.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.02.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $210.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.25 million. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 15.37%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.2%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7,200.00%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans; and unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

