Ciena Corporation $CIEN Shares Bought by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,775 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $2,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CIEN. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Ciena in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,065,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 375.4% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,235,696 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,499,000 after acquiring an additional 975,792 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,221,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 1,883.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 787,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $64,028,000 after acquiring an additional 747,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ciena by 35.0% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,708,540 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $220,286,000 after purchasing an additional 702,909 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CIEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus raised their price objective on Ciena from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. BNP Paribas set a $185.00 target price on shares of Ciena and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.20.

Ciena Stock Performance

NYSE:CIEN opened at $208.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.07, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Ciena Corporation has a 1-year low of $49.21 and a 1-year high of $214.17.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $844.44 million for the quarter. Ciena had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 6.62%. Analysts forecast that Ciena Corporation will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ciena news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 8,461 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total transaction of $1,185,555.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 54,624 shares in the company, valued at $7,653,914.88. This trade represents a 13.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.93, for a total transaction of $631,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 305,157 shares in the company, valued at $28,358,240.01. This trade represents a 2.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,174 shares of company stock valued at $7,231,504. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

