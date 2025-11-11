Savant Capital LLC Buys 1,914 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. $XEL

Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 62.9% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the second quarter worth $44,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on XEL shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. They issued a “moderate buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Xcel Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.29.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $80.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.00. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.58 and a 52-week high of $83.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $47.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.38.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 10.52%. Xcel Energy’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

